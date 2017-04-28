Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has given start to construction of a number of new administrative and educational facilities in Dushanbe, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

President Rahmon today attended a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a new building for the Supreme Court of Tajikistan.

An estimated budget for construction of a new 16-story building of the Supreme Court is 73.858 million somoni (equivalent to some 9 million U.S. dollars).

Besides, President Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali attended a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Tajik-British International School that will accommodate 420 pupils. The school that is expected to be finished in one year will function in one shift. An estimated budget for construction of this school is nine million somoni.

Emomali Rahmon and Rustam Emomali today also gave start to construction of School # 31 in Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district. The school will accommodate 1,280 pupils in one shift and an estimated budget for construction of this school is 46 million somoni.