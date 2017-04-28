The term of receiving tender applications for construction of converter substation for the CASA 1000 Project at Sangtuda has been extended again; this time till May 11, 2017, according to the CASA 1000 website.

The matter reportedly concerns the search for contractors for construction of converter substation in Sangtuda (Tajikistan) and Nowshera (Pakistan).

This tender process was supposed to be concluded in February, but in January, the term of receiving tender applications was extended till April 27.

The Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade (Casa-1000) Project demonstrates landmark cooperation among Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The modern and efficient CASA-1000 electricity transmission system will help transform the region and signify an important step toward realizing the planned Central Asia-South Asia Regional Electricity Market (CASAREM). The CASAREM initiative will help not only these four countries, but also improve the electricity systems and develop inter-regional cooperation between Central Asia and South Asia.

A high level Inter-Governmental Council has been established to help make CASA-1000 happen and regional cooperation in the first phases of the project has been excellent.

The CASA 1000 project is scheduled to be completed in 2020. The total cost of the project amounts to more than $1 billion.

The Project is expected to develop the necessary physical infrastructure and create the institutional and legal framework to transmit surplus power available from existing generation facilities in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. The physical infrastructure for CASA 1000 includes: a 500 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system between Tajikistan and Pakistan through Afghanistan; an AC transmission link from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to connect to the HVDC line from Tajikistan to South Asia; and the necessary electricity sub-stations in Kabul, Peshawar and Sangtuda (in Tajikistan).