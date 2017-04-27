The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) has offered a collection of commemorative and jubilee coins for sale. These silver coins were minted during the period from 2004 to 2016.

“The National Bank of Tajikistan has issued golden coins of 50, 100 and 200 somoni’s denomination and silver coins of 1, 3, 5, 50, 100 and 500 somoni’s denomination as well as non-precious metal coins of 1, 3, and 5 somoni’s denomination since 2004,” Salmon Jamolov, director of the numismatics museum at Tajik central bank, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

To-date, 33 kinds of commemorative and jubilee coins have been issued, according to Jamolov.

Recall, the NBT in 2006 minted golden coins of 50, 10, and 200 somoni’s denomination in St. Petersburg on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence.

On the occasion of the 2700th anniversary of the city of Kulob silver coins of 3 somoni’s denomination have been put into circulation and on the occasion of the Year of Aryan Civilization silver coins and coins produced from cupro-nickel allow of 1 somoni’s denomination have been put into circulation in Tajikistan.

Besides, 3,000 silver coins of 50 somoni’s denomination were issued in 2011 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence. The coins were minted at the International Coin House in Switzerland.

The new 500-somoni pure silver coins were distributed in 2005 on the occasion of the 600th anniversary of Tajik-Persian poet and scholar Abdurrahman Jami, the 700th anniversary of Persian poet and prominent Muslim scholar Mir Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani, and the 20th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Constitution. The coins were minted at the Mayer Mint GmbH in Germany.