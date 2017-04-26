Visiting U.S. CENTOM commander, Dushanbe, General Joseph Votel, yesterday met with a number of high-ranking officials.

U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe says that during his visit, he discussed a wide range of common security issues with Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Sherali Mirzo; 1st Deputy Minister, Chief of the General Staff, Major-General Sobirzoda; Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Lieutenant-General Saymumin Yatimov, and Head of the Main Border Force Administration, 1st Deputy SCNS Chairman Lieutenant-General Rajabali Rahmonali.

During the high-level meetings, General Votel discussed with his counterparts important issues relevant to the security and stability of the Central Asian States.

He reportedly stressed the many common interests that the United States and Tajikistan share, including the threat posed by violent extremist and terrorist elements. He pledged to continue to work together with Tajikistan to address these and other challenges facing Central Asia. He also commended Tajikistan’s leadership for their diligent work in border security and counter-narcotics, areas that are critical to supporting a stable and prosperous Central Asia. Joint U.S.-Tajikistan military efforts have focused primarily on border security, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics.

With over two decades of United States engagement in Tajikistan, the U.S.-Tajik partnership continues to support security and stability in Central Asia, while improving the lives of Tajik citizens. Since 1992, the United States has provided over $1 billion in programs and humanitarian aid that support Tajikistan's agriculture, energy and business development, health and education, independent media, and other civil society development.