Miroj Abdulloyev has become the third leader of the Communist of Party of independent Tajikistan following Shodi Shabdolov and Ismoil Talbakov.

Shodi Shabdolov had been the head of the Communist Party of Tajikistan from September 1991 to July 2016.

In July 2016, Ismoil Talbakov was elected to head the Communist Party of Tajikistan, replacing Shod Shabdolov. Ismoil Talbakov died in Dushanbe on December 16, 2016 aged 61 after a short illness.

An extraordinary 18th congress of the CPT took place in Dushanbe on April 22, 2017. 72 delegates from all regions of the country reportedly attended the congress.

The only issue discussed at the congress was election of a new leader of the party. The delegates unanimously voted for Miroj Abdulloyev, Secretary of the CPT Central Committee.

Recall, the CPT Central Committee Secretary Mrzoazim Nasimov had been acting head of the party since January 2017 following death of the party head Ismoil Talbakov.

Miroj Abdulloyev was born in the village of Langar-kalon in the Muminobod district of Khatlon province on August 15, 1948.

He graduated from the Pedagogical College in Kulob in 1966 and the Academy of the Interior Ministry of the Soviet Union in Moscow in 1984.

From 1984 to 1991, he worked with the Tajik Interior Ministry’s office for the Kulob region.

From June 1999 to 2005, Abdulloyev headed the drug control agency’s office for Khatlon province.

From October 2016 to March 11, 2017, he was head of the CPT organization for the Kulob region in Khatlon province.

On March 11, 2017, Miroj Abdulloyev was elected Secretary of the CPT Central Committee.

The Communist Party of Tajikistan has lost its two seats in parliament as it failed to pass a 5-percent threshold to get into Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) in March 2015.

Founded in 1918, the Communist Party of Tajikistan was registered in 1991. According to some sources, the party now has 37,000 members.