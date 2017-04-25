Two German experts have conducted a two-day training workshop for fifteen national experts in the fields of narcology and psychology, social workers and former drug users from Dushanbe, Khujand, Chkalovsk, Kulob, Qurghon Teppa and Vahdat, the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan said on April 25.

The second training on this issue, which was conducted in Tajikistan, focused on different aspects of the treatment of patients with disorders related to the use of psychoactive substances. The participants discussed the general principles of medical ethics and the ethical code of a psychiatrist/narcologist, alcohol dependency as comorbidity among drug users, and new psychoactive substances.

The participants analyzed complex cases from their working practice and discussed cases from their daily work, focusing on the use of ethical principles. The trainers also discussed with the participants to which extent the topics covered during the two seminars were suitable for the participants’ professional practice.

A working group of 10-15 experts in the field of substance abuse and social work will participate in CADAP trainings in 2017. These trainings are conducted in Central Asian countries to improve the quality standards of medical services rendered for problem drug users. At the end of the trainings, participants will receive certificates from the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences.

CADAP 6 represents continuity of the EU policy and long-term engagement with Central Asian partners to help further strengthen their national strategies in drug and drug demand reduction policies. The program is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Consortium from the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany, led by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.