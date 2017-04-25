The UK Foreign office currently has warnings or alerts out against travelling to 59 countries, according to The Independent.

The map above shows the countries that have travel alerts against them. The countries in red are countries with 'warnings' meaning that the UK Foreign Office advises against travel in certain parts of the country - or only “essential” travel in certain areas.

The countries in blue show the places that the Foreign Office advises against all travel to, and the countries in green are safe.

Tajikistan is listed among 39 countries the UK Foreign Office advises against travel in certain parts of them.

Of CIS member nations, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia and Ukraine are also listed among countries the UK Foreign Office advises against travel in certain parts of them.

Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gambia, Iraq, Libya, Mali. Mauritania, Niger, Palestinian territories, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen are countries that the Foreign Office advises against all travel to.