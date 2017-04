A valuable copy of holy Quran has been exhibited at Tajik National Library in Dushanbe.

According to the National Library’s press center, this copy of the holly book consisting of 570 pages is dated back to the 16th century.

Tajik National Library reportedly contains 15 Quran manuscripts and which of them has its own history.

Tajikistan opened the largest national library in Central Asia with a capacity to hold 10 million books in 2012.