By president’s decrees a number of chiefs of the Interior Ministry’s offices in the regions have been replaced.

Colonel N. Isozoda was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s office in Qurghon Teppa, the administrative center of Khatlon province.

Colonel A. Bobonazarzoda was appointed chief of the Interior Ministry’s office in Bobojonghafourov district, Sughd province.

Colonel A. Solizoda was appointed chief of the Interior Ministry’s office in Asht district Sughd province.

Colonel A. Tavourzoda was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s office in Shahrinav district (district subordinate to the center).

Colonel A. Sharifzoda was appointed chief of the Interior Ministry’s office in Baljuvon district, Khatlon province.

Colonel M. Zarifzoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Ministry’s office for Khatlon province.

Colonel B. Iskandrzoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Ministry’s office for Rasht region.

Lieutenant-Colonel N. Azimov was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s office in Roshtqala district, Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

Lieutenant-Colonel Sh. Shodmonzoda was appointed chief of the Interior Ministry’s office in Khovaling district, Khatlon province.

Lieutenant-Colonel R. Sharifzoda was appointed chief of the Interior Ministry’s office in Sangvor district (district subordinate to the center).

Lieutenant-Colonel N. Murodov was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s office in the city of Sarband, Khatlon province.

Lieutenant-Colonel M. Saidzoda was appointed chief of the criminal investigation department at the Interior Ministry’s office for Rasht region.

Major P. Qurbonali was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s office in Dushanbe’s Firdavsi district.

Major D. Jurabekzoda was appointed chief of the transportation police department at the Interior Ministry’s office for Khatlon province.

Major B. Nematov was appointed to head the Interior Ministry’s office in Tojikobod district (district subordinate to the center).

The president has also introduced a number of staff changes to the Interior Ministry’s central apparatus.

Colonel S. Ghulomzoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Ministry traffic police directorate.

Colonel A. Dadojonzoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Ministry directorate for combating drug trafficking.

Colonel Sh. Azizullozoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Ministry directorate for technical and military logistics.

Lieutenant-Colonel N. Nizomzoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Minister’s office.

Major-General Abdughaffor Azizov was appointed to head the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL in Tajikistan.

Major-General M. Rustamzoda was appointed deputy commander of the Interior Ministry directorate for internal troops.

Major-General Sh. Rajabzoda was appointed deputy chief of the Interior Ministry traffic police directorate.

Colonel J. Mashrabzoda was appointed to head the Interior Minister’s office.

Colonel A. Nasimzoda was appointed to head the Interior Ministry traffic police directorate.

Colonel Sh. Abdullozoda was appointed deputy director of the Bureau for Coordination of Fight against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Crimes within the CIS area.

Colonel R. Numonzoda was appointed to head the Interior Ministry directorate for combating drug trafficking.

Colonel M. Bukhorizoda was appointed to head the Interior Ministry service for prevention of crimes among minors and youth.

Colonel Sh. Rajabzoda was appointed chief of the Interior Ministry financial and economic directorate.

Colonel Sh. Mahmadshozoda was appointed to head the Interior Ministry directorate for technical and military logistics.