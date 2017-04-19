A trade fair of Kazakhstan’s goods will open in Dushanbe tomorrow.

Organized by Tajikistan’s Chamber Commerce and Industry (CCI) and Kazakh National Company KAZAKH INVEST, the exhibition will take place at Hyatt Regency Dushanbe Hotel.

Kazakh producers will put on display their achievements in machinery engineering, production of building materials as well as light, food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

A Tajikistan-Kazakhstan business forum is expected to take place on the sidelines of the exhibition.