Republican theatrical festival formally titled Parastou-2017 opened in Dushanbe on April 18.

According to the Ministry of Culture (MoC), professional troupes from all regions of Tajikistan are participating in the festival that runs through April 23.

Only performances staged by the theaters over the past two years participate in the competition.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the National unity of Tajikistan and the 100th birthday of known Tajik actress Tuhfa Fozilova, an official source at a MoC told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The Parastou festival has been held in Tajikistan biennially since 1988.