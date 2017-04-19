Tajik schools students have reportedly won 22 medals at the “InfoMatrix: Asia & Pacific 2017” Olympiad that took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan from April 13-16.

More than 400 students from 13 countries have participated in the Olympiad in Almaty, Manouchehr Hojimurod, the head of Tajik delegation also representative of the Republican Support Center for Talented Students, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Tajik school students have won two gold, eight silver and twelve bronze medals at the “Infomatrix: Asia & Pacific 2017” Olympiad.

Since the beginning of this year, Tajik school students have won 45 medals at various international olypmiads, Hojimurod added.

InfoMatrix is an international computer project competition, born from a desire to bring the world's best IT students together. The competition is not just about promoting professional excellence; it also serves to promote intercultural dialogue and cooperation, through the involvement of students and teachers from many different countries.

Starting from 2013, Suleyman Demirel University organizes Infomatrix Asia competition in Kaskelen, Almaty, Kazakhstan. Nearly, 400 students from more than 28 countries participate in four main categories.