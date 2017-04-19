Based on current data, Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first three months of this year was some 10.5 billion somoni (equivalent to little more than 1.2 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 6.5 percent over the same period last year in comparable prices, according to the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

In January-March this year, GDP structure by sources of income included: sale and repair of automobiles and home appliances and consumer goods, hotels and restaurants – 21.4 percent; industry and energy – 19.7 percent; transportation, communications and warehousing – 15.1 percent; taxes – 12.8 percent; construction – 11.5 percent; agriculture, including forestry, fishery and hunting – 5.4 percent; etc.

The government expects the GDP to rise 9.4 percent in a year to December 31, 2016, reaching some 58 billion somoni.

Last year, the country’s GDP was more than 53.828 billion somoni.