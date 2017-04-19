The foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan, including electric energy, has amounted to 775.7 million U.S. dollars over the first three months of this year, which was 88.7 percent of the January-March 2016 level or 98.5 million U.S. dollars fewer, according to the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

The trade balance was negative and amounted to 315.5 million U.S. dollars.

Exports of goods in January-March this year have reportedly amounted to 230.1 million U.S. dollars, which was 16.9 percent or 33.3 million USD more than in the same period last year.

Imports of goods into the country over the same three-month period have amounted to 545.6 million U.S. dollars, which was 19.4 percent or 131.7 million USD less than in January-March last year.

Over the report period, Tajikistan has had trade relations with 109 countries of the world, including ten CIS nations.

Over the first quarter of this year, major trading partners of Tajikistan were: Russia – more than 221 million U.S. dollars (3.4 percent more than in the same period last year) and Kazakhstan – approximately 193 million U.S. dollars (38-percent increase compared to January-March 2016).

Meanwhile, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and China over in January-March this year has decreased by 61 percent and amounted only to little more than 84 million U.S. dollars.

Recall, Tajikistan’s external trade turnover last year amounted to 3.9296 billion U.S. dollars, which was 90.8 percent of the 2015 level or 370 million U.S. dollars fewer.