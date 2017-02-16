Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament on February 16 ratified an agreement on extradition between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Presenting the document to law makers, First Deputy Interior Minister, Abdurahmon Alamshozoda, noted that the parties would extradite to each other, pursuant to the provisions of the agreement, persons sought by the authorities in the requesting state for trial or punishment for extraditable offenses.

The deputy head of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Committee on Defense, Security and Law-and-Order, Zayniddin Safarov, noted that ratification of the document would promote further expansion of cooperation between the two countries in searching for criminals and extraditing them.

The agreement on extradition between Tajikistan and Afghanistan was signed in Dushanbe on May 10, 2016 during Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Tajikistan