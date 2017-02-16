The Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper house of parliament) has not seconded the law proposing amendments to the country’s law on the national security bodies.

The ninth session of the Majlisi Milli, presided over by its head, Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, took place on February 16.

During the discussion of the amendments made to the country’s law on the national security bodies, Majlisi Milli member Qanoatsho Loiqzoda noted that “the bill does not determine clearly in what cases security officers have the right to come onto citizens’ property without permission and in what case they do not have such right.”

Majlisi Milli Speaker Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev also noted that measures to provide security should not violate fundamental rights of citizens.

He proposed to study the amendments once more with taking into consideration opinions of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

Recall, Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament on October 19, 2016 endorsed amendments proposed to the country’s law on the national security bodies.

The amendments, in particular, give the SCNS officers the right to come onto citizens’ property without permission.

Addressing lawmakers, the SCNS head Saymumin Yatimov noted, “Under amendments worked out by the government, the security officers will have the right to enter homes of citizens only in exceptional cases. For example, when there is a real threat of perpetration of the terrorist act or for the purpose of protecting lives and health of people and releasing hostages.”

Besides, the proposed amendments establish new rules of use force, weapons and special equipment by security officers in case of appearance of a real threat of perpetration of the terrorist act.

Meanwhile, the country’s legislation stipulates that the Majlisi Milli shall second the law by a majority of votes of the total number of its members. In the event the Majlisi Milli doesn’t second the law, it shall be considered at the Majlisi Namoyandagon repeatedly.

If the Majlisi Namoyandagon does not agree with decision of the Majlisi Milli, the law shall be considered to be adopted if Majlisi Namoyandagon by not less than two-thirds of the votes confirms the decision previously adopted by it.