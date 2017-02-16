The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe announces a request for proposals under the 2017 Democracy Commission Small Grants Program.

The purpose of the program is to award small grants for specific projects that support the development of democratic institutions in Tajikistan. Primarily, grants will be awarded to non-governmental, non-profit organizations (NGOs). The amount of a grant must not be more than $50,000 (USD), but the Commission will give priority to applications that implement similar projects with lower budgets.

To be eligible for consideration, every applicant must be engaged in or carry out a project the purpose of which is to promote the development of democratic institutions in Tajikistan. The Democracy Commission Small Grants Program has existed in Tajikistan since 2001.

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe will accept proposals for consideration by the Democracy Commission Small Grants Program on the following themes:

• Building Community Resilience Deadline: March 10, 2017

• Empowerment of Vulnerable Communities Deadline: March 17, 2017

• Support for the free-flow of Information Deadline: March 17, 2017

Proposals should contain clearly formulated goals and target groups, and show the ability of the applying organization to carry out the project. Prior to submission all applicants requesting over $25,000 USD must:

1. Obtain the organization’s Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) DUNS (www.dnb.ru);

2. Get registered in the CCR: (https://www.sam.gov/portal/public/SAM/);

3. Fill out the SF form 424 attached separately;

4. Submit a complete application with required supplementary documents before the corresponding deadline.

Proposals should be submitted in English only via e-mail to: GrantProposalsDushanbe@state.gov