The number of Tajik nationals who traveled to other countries to fight alongside Islamic State (IS) militants last year is five times lower compared to 2015, Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon said today while addressing the ninth session of the parliament’s upper house (Majlisi Milli).

The prosecutor refrained from giving the exact number of Tajik nationals fighting alongside terrorist groups outside the country.

Yusuf Rahmon gave report to the Majlisi Milli members on observance of legality in the country in 2016.

He, in particular, noted that 230 Internet websites propagating terrorism and extremism were blocked in Tajikistan last year.

Meanwhile, addressing lawmakers in early March last year, Yusuf Rahmon noted that Tajik nationals fighting alongside IS militants in Syria and Iraq are followers of the Salafi movement.

The chief prosecutor noted that time that 1,094 Tajik nationals were fighting alongside terrorist groups in foreign countries.