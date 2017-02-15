Leaders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s organizations for Dushanbe and it districts have been replaced upon the recommendation of the party leader Emomali Rahmon, according to Usmon Soliyev, the head of the PDP public relations department.

Zoir Rahmonzoda, formerly director of the Statistics College in Vahdat Township, has been elected to head the PDP organization for Dushanbe, replacing Jamshed Saidov, member of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament).

Zarrina Fayzulloyeva, who had previously worked at the PDP Central Committee, has been elected as chairperson of the PDP organization for Dushanbe’s Sino district, replacing Nakhtullo Nazarzoda.

Azizkhouja Azizov has been elected to head PDP organization for Dushanbe’s Firdavsi district, replacing Saydali Asoyev.

Zulfiqor Gulmahmadov has been appointed to head the PDP organization for Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district.

Nasim Rasoulzoda has been elected to head the PDP organization for Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district, replacing Umrinisso Qazoqova.

Founded in 1994, the People’s Democratic Party is the largest political party in Tajikistan, boasting more than 480,000 registered members. President Emomali Rahmon is chairman of the party.

At the legislative elections, February 27 and March 13, 2005, the party won 74% of the popular vote and 52 out of 63 seats (74 percent of the popular vote). This was an increase from the 2000 elections, in which they won 64.9% of the vote and 38 seats. At the legislative elections, February 28, 2010, the party won 71.69% of the popular vote and 45 out of 63 seats. At the last legislative election, March 1, 2015, the PDP won 65.4 percent of the vote and 51 out of 63 seats.