President Emomali Rahmon held a meeting with senior representatives of the Dushanbe administration on February 15.

The meeting took place at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex and members of the government, parliamentarians, heads of financial institutions as well as representatives of the public and journalists also attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on issues related to seeking solution to problems facing the country’s capital.

In a statement delivered at the meeting, Emomali Rahmon noted that 273 new industrial enterprises have been built in the Tajik capital over the past twenty-five years of independence, which was 2.5 times more than in the Soviet time.

195 industrial enterprises had reportedly operated in Dushanbe until 1991.

Meanwhile, the president noted that there were 57 industrial enterprises in Dushanbe that were not in operation last year and 160 other Dushanbe-based industrial enterprises curtailed output last year compared to 2015.

The inflow of foreign investments attracted in Tajikistan’s economy over the years of independence has amounted to 43 billion somoni, which is 70 percent of investments attracted in the country’s economy over the past twenty-five years, the president said.

Rahmon ordered to take urgent measures to solve problems of providing the population with safe drinking water, electricity, heating, transport and access to education and health care.

President Emomali Rahmon appointed his 29-year-old son Rustam Emomali as mayor of Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on January 12, 2017. Rustam Emomali replaced Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, who was mayor for 19 years.