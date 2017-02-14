President Emomali Rahmon is expected to hold a meeting with senior representatives of the Dushanbe administration.

The meeting will take place at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex on February 15 and heads of both houses of parliament, members of the government, parliamentarians, representatives of the public and journalists have been invited to attend the meeting.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali will report on state and prospects of socioeconomic development of the city, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

President Emomali Rahmon appointed his 29-year-old son Rustam Emomali as mayor of Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on January 12, 2017. Rustam Emomali replaced Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, who was mayor for 19 years.