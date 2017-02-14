During a visit to the Naryn Campus of the University of Central Asia (UCA) on 12 February 2017, the Naryn Mayor, Emilbek Alymkulov, expressed satisfaction that in the short period of time UCA has been in operation, “we are already seeing changes in the development of Naryn and this is very encouraging,” according to press release issued by UCA

The Mayor was speaking at an Open House hosted by UCA for prospective Grade 11 students, parents, and high school administrators from across Kyrgyzstan. During the day-long affair, students and their parents were introduced to UCA and its core specializations: Computer Science; Communications and Media; Earth and Environmental Sciences and Economics.

The Mayor was welcomed to the Campus by Dry Shamsh Kassim-Lakha, Chairman of the UCA Board of Trustees, and Dry Diana Pauna, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. Following a tour of the campus, the Mayor addressed prospective students and encouraged them to apply for admission to UCA.

“The University is making an important contribution to Naryn. We are supportive of UCA’s efforts and have a shared vision of future socio-economic development for the people in the region. The Naryn Government values UCA’s contribution,” said the Mayor.

Over 150 visitors reportedly toured the University’s facilities, explored programs and attended workshops. Faculty and staff detailed the residential campus experience, including the preparatory program, degree specializations, admission requirements and financial aid options.

Depending on their choice of majors, students can apply to study either at the UCA Naryn Campus, Kyrgyzstan which opened in September 2016, or the UCA Khorog campus, Tajikistan, scheduled to open in September 2017.

The University of Central Asia was founded in 2000. The Presidents of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan and His Highness the Aga Khan signed the International Treaty and Charter to establish this secular and private, not-for profit University. The treaty was ratified by the respective parliaments and registered with the United Nations. The Presidents of the three host countries are Patrons of UCA and His Highness the Aga Khan is the Chancellor.

UCA was established to offer an internationally recognized standard of higher education in Central Asia and prepare graduates to contribute leadership, ideas, and innovation to the economies and communities of the region. UCA’s mission is to foster the socio-economic development of Central Asia, particularly its mountain societies, while helping the peoples of the region to preserve and draw upon their rich cultural traditions and heritages as assets for the future.