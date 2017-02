Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated Qurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his reelection as President of Turkmenistan.

In his message, Rahmon, in particular, noted that reelection of Berdimuhamedov as President of Turkmenistan was an evidence of Turkmen people’s trust in him.

Tajik leader expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan would expand in the future as well.