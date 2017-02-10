244 avalanches hit Tajikistan in January alone, President Emomali Rahmon announced at a meeting of the state commission for emergency situations in Dushanbe on February 10.

According to him, thirteen people were killed by those avalanches. Nine persons were killed by avalanches in the Varzob district, thee others in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) and one in the Tojikobod district (Rasht Valley).

“Climate change has increased the risk of natural disasters in many regions across the globe, including Tajikistan,” Rahmon said.

Over the past five years, 603 natural disasters have been registered in Tajikistan; 127 people have been killed and damage caused by natural disasters to the country’s economy has been estimated at more than 600 million U.S. dollars.

The president ordered Tajik researchers to study the state of glaciers and snow reserves until the end of the spring and submit the report for consideration to the government.

The Ministry of Transport was ordered to stockpile fuel reserves and keep special equipment in readiness.