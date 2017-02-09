According to an official press release, Tajikistan-Turkey business forum and b2b meetings will take place in Dushanbe on February 16 on the occasion of an official visit of Deputy Prime Minister of Republic of Turkey, Mr. Tugrul Turkesh.

“Mr. Turkesh will be visiting Dushanbe for intergovernmental meetings, together with a number of high level government officials from different Turkish ministries.

“The business forum and b2b meetings which will take place on February 16 at Sheraton Hotel Dushanbe, will be organized jointly by DEIK, Turkey Foreign Economic Relations Board, Turkey-Tajikistan Business Council, and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, with the support of Ministry of Economy of Turkey, Ministry of Trade and Economic Development of RT, Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of RT as well as Investment Committee under the government of Tajikistan.

“About 50 Turkish companies who will be coming from Turkey with the delegation of Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey as well as some Turkish companies already operating in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will be attending the forum. On Tajik side, about 400 business people expected to participate.

“After the opening speeches including Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Mr. Tugrul Turkesh and Minister of Trade and Economic Development of Tajikistan, business people from both countries will have b2b negotiations.

“Turkish delegation includes companies on fields of agricultural machinery, fashion, construction materials, logistics, cosmetics, jewelry, IT software, food and drink, service sector, food products, packaging, engineering, and more.

“Turkey is 16th big economy in the world with its almost 1 trillion U.S. dollars GNP, with a foreign trade volume of about 400 billion dollars annually. Number 6 country as tourism destination worldwide.

“Although last year there was a decrease up to 350 million dollars due to the global crisis, trade volume between the two countries reached more than 650 million dollars 2 years ago, and the target in upcoming years is to bring again the previous level sand even to reach 1 billion USD.

“By 2016, Turkey became the No 1 market for Tajikistan’s export products, mainly aluminum produced by TALCO, cotton, yarn, dried fruits. Made in Turkey products are available in Tajik markets for long years with their high quality reputation.

“In recent years, Turkish investments in Tajikistan have also increased in different fields like aluminum, plastics profiles, food production, paint production, carpet production, furniture production, and recently the biggest one is the Coca Cola bottling company in Dushanbe own by Turkish company Coca Cola Icecek, a subsidiary of Turkish Anadolu Group.

“Organizers, DEIK Turkey and CCI Tajikistan invite all Tajik business people to attend and have fruitful contacts. For more information and registration: 93 369 09 09 , mirsaidov.d@inbox.ru”