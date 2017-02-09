Dushanbe and Baku intend to restore direct air communication.

This issue was reportedly discussed here Wednesday at a meeting of Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Abbasali Hasanov.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MoEDT), the two sides also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the joint Tajik-Azeri commission for trade and economic cooperation, which is expected to resolve the issue of resuming mutual flights between Dushanbe and Baku.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the first half of this year.

Recall, the air route from Dushanbe to Baku was launched on July 10, 2012, but flights were suspended soon because of low passenger traffic.

Tajik national air carrier, Tajik Air, resumed once-weekly service between Dushanbe and Baku on the basis of the government-to-government agreement signed in March 2013 but flights were suspended again due to financial losses.