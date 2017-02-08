Deputy Prime Minister, Azim Ibrohim, has ordered to put an end to electricity theft in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

Ibrohim has held a meeting to discuss ways to reduce losses in the Dushanbe power supply network and improve work on rendering service to residential customers, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Speaking at the meeting, Ibrohim reported noted that during the winter season Dushanbe consumes more than 25 percent of electricity generated in the country.

“Numerous accidents on power transmission lines and residents’ everlasting complaints show that the Dushanbe power engineering specialists have failed to take adequate preparations for the winter and Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company) has not made preparations for the heating season,” the vice-premier noted.

He also noted that technical losses in the city’s power supply network had resulted mainly from electricity theft.

Ibrohim reportedly ordered managers of the Dushanbe power supply network to reduce electricity losses in the city’s power distribution and transmission lines to 13 percent.

According to data from Barqi Tojik, technical losses in Tajikistan’s power distribution and transmission lines were estimated at some 17 percent last year.