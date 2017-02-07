The progress of implementation of agreements reached between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan has been discussed in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

According to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s website, Tajik Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Sodiq Imomi, met with senior representatives of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry at the end of last week.

The sides reportedly discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including the agreements reached during the 4th session of the Tajik-Uzbek commission for trade and economic cooperation that took place in Dushanbe on January 27-28.

The economic cooperation commission’s meeting in Dushanbe discussed a broad range of issues related to economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting participants also discussed the main principles and approaches to improving a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The next fifth meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek commission for trade and economic cooperation will take place in Tashkent this year.

Recall, Tajikistan’s first privately owned air carrier, Somon Air, has scheduled a flight to Uzbekistan for February 10 — the first such commercial flight between the two nations since 1992.

Regular flights are expected every Monday from February 20 onward. Somon Air has said in an official statement that it will fly once weekly in the winter season, but that frequency could increase to twice a week in the summer season.