Representatives of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of Tajikistan say the number of Tajik nationals joining the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has decreased several times.

Last year, the number of Tajik nationals joining terrorist groups decreased three or four times compared to 2015, they noted on February 3.

According to them, the Tajik authorities are taking measures to help Tajik nationals fighting in Syria and Iraq return home.

They noted that 80 Tajik nationals returned from Syria and Iraq last year.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office representatives, however, refrained from giving the exact number of Tajik nationals fighting alongside IS militants in Syria and Iraq.