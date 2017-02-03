In 2016, 474 criminal proceedings were instituted against parents, tutors as well as educational facilities for ‘wrong’ education of children, Hotam Nazarzoda, First Deputy Prosecutor-General, told reporters in Dushanbe on February 3.

Some sources say those criminal proceedings were instituted, most likely, for preventing children from receiving the general compulsory nine-year education (Article 165 of Tajikistan’s Penal Code).

This article stipulates that preventing children from receiving the general compulsory nine-year education is punishable by a fine from 5,000 to 10,000 somoni or by up to two years in jail.

Nazarzoda also noted that administration action was imposed upon 2,900 people last year for disregard of the parental responsibility law.

693 juvenile crimes were reported in Tajikistan last year, which was 49 cases fewer than in 2015, Nazarzoda added.

Recall, the parliament approved the parental responsibility bill on June 15, 2011. The legislation, in particular, bars children under the age of 18 from “participating in the activities of religious organizations,” which include mosques and other places of worship. Local analysts believe that the ban is aimed at preventing Tajik children from becoming radicalized.

The law was initiated by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon during his meeting with the country’s academics and teachers in December 2009. Rahmon described the initiation of the law as an attempt to define the responsibilities and key roles of parents in raising and educating their children. In December 2010, the Tajik president presented a draft bill for public consultation in an effort to ensure broad support for the initiative. The president’s press service noted in April 2011 that the nationwide discussion of the bill resulted in more than 8,000 comments, most of which were incorporated in the final draft.