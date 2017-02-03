United States says it would not lift sanctions against Russia as long as Crimean peninsula remains annexed by Moscow.

In her first public remarks to UN Security Council, new US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on February 2 that sanctions imposed over 2014 annexation will remain in place until Russia returns control over peninsula to Ukraine.

“Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine," Haley said.

She also blamed Russia on Thursday for the recent surge of violence in eastern Ukraine.

The new U.S. envoy said it was “unfortunate” that she had to condemn Russia in her first appearance before the council.

"We do want to better our relations with Russia," she said, but "the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."

Her remarks came amid speculation over U.S. President Donald Trump's intentions towards Moscow. Trump has praised Russia's President Vladimir Putin and expressed a wish for improved relations between the two countries.

Reuters notes that Haley made clear that tensions over the Ukraine would not end soon, including the matter of sanctions slapped on Russia related to the annexation of Crimea three years ago.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, disputed Haley's commentary on Crimea, but welcomed his American counterpart.

“It was friendly enough, given the circumstances and given the subject we were discussing,” the Russian ambassador told reporters, according to Reuters.

Russia took control of Crimea in March 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum condemned by Ukraine and 99 other countries in the UN as illegitimate.