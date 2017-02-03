The mandates of the OSCE Center in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan were renewed on January 27 following decisions by the OSCE Permanent Council.

The OSCE Permanent Council also renewed the mandate of the SOCE Observer Mission at the Russian Checkpoints of Gukovo and Donetsk on the same day.

The Austrian Chairmanship of the OSCE stressed the importance of renewing all remaining decisions on open mandates, namely the OSCE Office in Tajikistan and the OSCE Office in Yerevan, Armenia in order to allow the OSCE to function effectively and efficiently through its field operations.

The OSCE Permanent Council is one of the main regular decision-making bodies of the Organization bringing together representatives of all 57 OSCE participating States. Decisions are made on the basis of consensus.

The OSCE Center in Bishkek seeks to have a lasting effect within five strategic priority areas: strengthening of relations between communities; fostering good governance and combating corruption; fighting against terrorism; promoting human rights protection and the rule of law; and furthering gender equality. Through the Osh field office and an office in Batken an array of conflict-prevention activities are being implemented, in addition to monitoring the inter-ethnic relations in the southern provinces of Kyrgyzstan.

The OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan carries out projects that include assistance in strengthening legislation; conducting training courses; organizing seminars, conferences and study visits; and giving advice on improving the performance of state authorities, government agencies and civil society organizations.