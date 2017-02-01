New head of the Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan is swearing in today.

Farrukh Hamralizoda will be sworn in as a new head of the Accounts Chamber today, an official source at Tajikistan’s lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Recall, Farrukh Hamralizoda, formerly Assistance to the President on Economic Issues, was appointed to head the Accounts Chamber on January 23, replacing Dilmurod Davlatzoda.

The Majlisi Namoyandagon passed the law on the establishment of the Accounts Chamber on June 1, 2011. This government institution reportedly controls revenue and expenditure parts of the national budget, off-budget funds and investments coming in the country’s economy from abroad.

The Accounts Chamber was reportedly established to tighten control of finances as well as conduct audit and assess the national budget. The Accounts Chamber is accountable to the President and the Parliament. The Majlisi Namoyandagon elects chief auditors of the Chamber of Accounts upon the recommendation of the President; chief auditor may be elected to not more than two seven-year terms.