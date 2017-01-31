In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, Tajik Deputy Minister of Transport, Sherali Ganjalzoda, noted on January 30 that air traffic between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be re-launched after the signing of an appropriate government-to-government agreement.

According to him, Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways (O‛zbekiston Havo Yo‛llari) and Tajikistan’s private air carrier, Somon Air, will operate flights between the two countries.

“Currently, the companies are engaged in opening their offices in Dushanbe and Tashkent,” the deputy minister noted.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways top manager Valery Tyan told reporters in Tashkent on January 26 that Uzbek national air company will launch a number of new air routes this year. Flights between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be restored in the near future, Tyan was cited as saying by Gazeta.uz. “A government-to-government agreement has been finalized and it is now ready for signing,” Tyan said.

“The Uzbek and Tajik civil aviation authorities are currently resolving tackling the issue of avoiding double taxation and visa issues... We are practically ready to start,” Uzbekistan Airways director general added.

Recall, Uzbek news website Podrobno.uz cited Dushanbe international airport on November 30 as saying that that under the agreement for flights to resume between the two countries for the first time in 24 years there will be twice-weekly flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent serviced by Uzbekistan Airways and Tajikistan’s Somoni Air.

On the same day, an Uzbek charter plane made a flight to Dushanbe, setting the model for the way forward. Both countries reportedly agreed on conditions for transit flights and air cargo traffic.

The air communication between Dushanbe and Tashkent was cut off in 1992 at Tashkent’s initiative and the issue of resumption of the direct air communication between the two countries has been raised at meetings between state officials of the two countries more than once.