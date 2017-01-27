Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) intends to launch its own television channel.

According to information posted on TFF’s website, the Federation has decided to launch the Football channel on the occasion of the Year of Youth declared by President Emomali Rahmon.

The Football channel that will be the first specialized television channel in Tajikistan is expected to be launched soon.

The channel that will be broadcast in high definition (HD) image format will cover not only Tajikistan’s football championships but also championships and tournaments that will be held under the auspice of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the website says.

Viewers will also be able to watch matches of UEFA Champions Leagues as well as matches of British, French, German and Spanish championships.

Recall, Tajikistan’s first sports television channel called TV-Varzish (TV-Sport) was launched in Dushanbe on March 1, 2016.

The Tajikistan Football Federation is the governing body of football in Tajikistan. The federation was founded in 1936 in the Tajikistan SSR as a sub-federation of the Soviet Football Federation. It was not until 1994 when the Federation was accepted by the international community including the continental and global associations.