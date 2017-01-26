Two persons were killed and two others injured today as two vehicles collided in Roudaki district, Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES), told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to her, the accident took place in the morning near the village of Chimteppa.

“Because of glaze Mercedes-Benz crashed into Opel Astra Caravan today morning,” said Yusupova. “Four people who sustained serious injuries got stuck in cabins. Rescuers who came to the accident site managed to take them out of the cars and they were taken to the Roudaki central district hospital. Unfortunately, two of them died on the way to hospital.”