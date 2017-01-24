Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree on elections of associate judges of military courts, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

By president’s decree elections of associate judges of military courts will be held in Tajikistan from February 1-14, 2017.

Commands of military units are ordered to take measures to ensure the holding of elections of associate judges of military courts in accordance with the regulations on associate judges.

Under Tajikistan’s legislation, associate judges participate in trials when the defendants face a jail term of more than ten years.