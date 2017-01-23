A 70-meter flagpole is expected to be erected in the Tajik city of Tursunzoda.

The municipal redevelopment plan provides for extending the city’s territory by 537 hectares by 2035. The city’s territory is expected to be 1,413 hectares by 2035.

Tursunzoda mayor Sujouddin Salomzoda says the city’s territory will be extended at the expense of territories of three jamoats adjoining it.

This year, Tursunzoda will host the main events to celebrate the Navrouz holiday. Seven new facilities, including a sports center, are expected to be officially opened in the city on this occasion on March 21, 2017, the mayor noted.

According to him, representatives of Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan will participate in the cultural program of the Navrouz holiday.

Tursunzoda is a city in western Tajikistan, known for its aluminum smelting plant TadAZ. It is located 60 kilometers west of Dushanbe (40 kilometers west of Hisor), near the border with Uzbekistan.

Its population was given as 40,600 in the 1989 census, falling to 39,000 in 2000, and estimated at 37,000 in 2006. The current population of the city is reportedly about 60,000.

The city has two television stations, TV-REGAR and TV-TADAZ, and a radio station.

Tursunzoda is home to football club Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda.