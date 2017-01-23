A friendly soccer match between youth of the Tajik village of Chorkuh (Sughd province) and the Kyrgyz village of Koktash (Batken region) has reportedly ended with a brawl involving soccer players and fans.

The match took place in the Kyrgyz village on January 22.

An official source at the administration of the Tajik city of Isfara says the soccer players and fans pelted each other with stones and several people from both sides sustained light injuries.

Police departments of Isfara and Batken are reportedly investigating the incident.

The mayors of Isfara and Batken are expected to meet today to discuss the yesterday’s incident, the source said.