Tajikistan is seeking contractor for rehabilitation of the road connecting Dushanbe and Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province.

The Ministry of Transport has announced a tender for selection of contractor for implementation of the Dushanbe to Qurghon Teppa Road Project. This road is planned to be rehabilitated under financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project reportedly includes rehabilitation of the road, construction of drainage system, a 299-meter bridge across the Kofarnihon River, replacement of bridges and one footbridge, construction of four new droves, etc.

The project is designed to be implemented in three years, until 2019.

The ADB reportedly provides about 67 million U.S. dollars, including nearly 51 million U.S. dollars provided in a form of loan and 16 million U.S. dollars. A contribution of Tajik government is 14 million U.S. dollars.

The Government of Tajikistan has requested ADB assistance to improve portions of CAREC corridors 2, 5, and 6 by upgrading the Dushanbe Qurghon Teppa road, for which ADB has programmed two projects in 2016 and 2018 as presented in the Tajikistan country operations business plan, 2016-2018.

The project will support the government's program to progressively improve the road by expanding its width from two to four lanes, to address impending capacity constraints, improving its surface condition through construction of new pavement, and providing well-designed safety facilities to address existing road safety deficiencies.