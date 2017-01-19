The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe announces acceptance for the Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program

TEA is a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), U.S. Department of State and implemented by IREX.

It reportedly provides international teachers with unique opportunities to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the program consists of a six-week non-degree, non-credit customized academic program including seminars on new teaching methodologies, curriculum development, lesson planning, and instructional technology.

Participants will also participate in a practicum in a U.S. secondary school near their host university to work closely with U.S. teachers and teach and present to U.S. students. Cultural enrichment, mentoring, and support will be provided throughout the program.

The international participants will travel to the United States in two cohorts of approximately 75 teachers each in spring or fall 2018.

Upon returning home, TEA program alumni are eligible to apply for small grants for essential teaching materials, follow-on training for other teachers, collaborative projects between schools in their home country and the United States, and other activities that build on their U.S. experience.

The TEA fellowship is fully funded and provides: J-1 visa support; a pre-departure orientation held in participant’s home country; round-trip airfare to and within the U.S; a Welcome Orientation in Washington, D.C.; academic program fees; housing (generally shared with other program fellows) and meals; accident and sickness medical insurance coverage; transportation to the teaching practicum school (if necessary); a daily allowance for meals and incidentals during the academic program; a book/professional development allowance; a baggage/shipping allowance (domestic and international); a Closing Workshop in Washington, D.C.; and the opportunity to apply for alumni small grants.

Eligibility requirements: current secondary-level, full-time teachers with five or more years of classroom experience in English, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), Math, Science, Social Studies, or Special Education; citizens of and residents in Tajikistan; proficient in written and spoken English with a paper-based TOEFL score of 450 or higher; continue teaching after completion of the program; and have submitted a complete application.

A limited number of Fellows with TOEFL between 425 and 450 will be accepted for the program into a special cohort with additional English language training included in the professional development program.

Application deadline is February 17, 2017