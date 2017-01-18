The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) updated 2017 to 2019 country program for Tajikistan focuses on supporting energy and road development, improving food security, strengthening investment climate, inclusive health, and sustainable urban infrastructure.

According to the ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM), the indicative financial assistance for the 3-years Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) is around $319 million, an increase of over $200 million from the 2014-2016 COBP of $118 million.

“The COBP is consistent with the new 2016-2020 country partnership strategy for Tajikistan which aims to support sustained and inclusive growth that is less susceptible to external shocks and to create higher-paying jobs,” said C.C. Yu, ADB’s Country Director for Tajikistan. “ADB will expand its support for structural reforms through policy-based lending, support for private sector participation in skills development, and investment in infrastructure.”

The COBP includes projects to further develop the energy sector including supporting sector reforms and improving infrastructure, improve food security through climate resilient technologies, and rehabilitate key road corridors along with strengthening road maintenance and road safety. In addition, ADB will support projects to help develop urban infrastructure, reform the investment climate, improve quality of health services, and develop labor skills.

ADB assistance for 2017 is expected to be around $107 million, followed by projected investments of $108 million and $104 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively. However, final amounts will depend on the country’s performance and availability of ADB funds.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, and to date ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country.