Dushanbe International School (DIS), which was founded by Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry and Turkey’s Shalala Company, now fully belongs to the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan.

Shalala Company has handed over the schools under jurisdiction of Tajikistan’s itself. Representatives of the company say that one of the reasons for that step is excessive financial expenses. “Last year, the monthly rental fee for building was raised from 4,000 to 10,000 U.S. dollars. This amount is unacceptable for us and we decided to give up the school,” they noted.

According to them, they also decided to give up the school because the Turkish Embassy in Dushanbe had applied to the Tajik Government asking to close the school.

DIS was handed over under jurisdiction of Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry in November 2016.

Founded in 1997, DIS offers Cambridge International Examinations in addition to local examinations. Lessons are taught in English. Tajik and Russian are the compulsory second languages.

DIS is divided into three sections: Kindergarten; Primary School; and Secondary School. There are 11 grade levels in Dushanbe International School.

DIS offers various physical activities, including group sports, volleyball, basketball, football (soccer) and table tennis. There are clubs for Science, Maths, English, Computer Studies, Soccer, Table Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Music, Journalism and Chess.

There is a computer laboratory and a collection of educational and recreational CD-ROMs.