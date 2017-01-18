A 29-year-old woman from Dushanbe was arrested after allegedly selling her newly-born son.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, she sold her baby to a 38-year-old woman from Dushanbe for 2,500 somoni.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old resident of Vose district in Khatlon province has beaten his 2-year-old stepfather to death.

To hide the crime, the man secretly buried his stepfather in the plough field not far from the village of Navkoram, the website said.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted over the cases and an investigation is under way.