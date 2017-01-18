Newly appointed mayor of Dushanbe, Rustam Emomali, is expected to run the Tajik capital from former presidential place, which was also known as the government office building.

His deputies will also move to this building, a source in the government told Asia-Plus.

Meanwhile, directorates, departments and other services of the Dushanbe administration will still remain in the Dushanbe administration building.

President’s executive office that was placed in the presidential palace will move to a new building constructed between Tajikistan Hotel and the new building of the foreign ministry.

The principal workplace of President Emomali Rahmon is the Palace of Nation that was built in 2012.

The former presidential palace, which is the former building of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Tajikistan (CPT), is one of several Soviet-era buildings being considered for demolition in Dushanbe.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon appointed his eldest son Rustam Emomali as mayor of the country's capital, Dushanbe, on January 12.