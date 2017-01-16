At least 32 people were killed in a crash of a Turkish cargo jet near the airport in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, according to Russia’s TASS.

Most of them are reportedly residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials were cited as saying.

Kyrgyz officials said the Boeing 747 cargo plane went down several kilometers away from Manas International Airport early on January 16.

Reuters reports that according to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 am local time (0131 GMT).

The doomed plane reportedly damaged 15 buildings in the village.

The death toll in the Boeing 747 cargo plane crash near Bishkek’s airport has soared to 32, Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry told TASS.

Kyrgyzstan's transport ministry said there were five people on board. It identified the plane as a Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) Boeing 747-400, but the company said it belonged to another Turkish firm, ACT Airlines, according to Reuters.