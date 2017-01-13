This year, foreign companies are expected to invest more than 200 million U.S. dollars in construction of nine industrial enterprises in Tajikistan, according to the State Committee for Investment and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest).

Last year, 1.067 billion U.S. dollars were provided in foreign direct investments for construction of ten large industrial enterprises, an official source at GosKomInvest told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Currently, Tajikistan is reportedly carrying out negotiations with eleven foreign companies on attracting investments.

Over the first nine months of last year, Tajikistan attracted 650 million U.S. dollars in foreign investments, with $355 million of them being foreign direct investments, the source said.

A foreign direct investment(FDI) is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. It is thus distinguished from foreign portfolio investment by a notion of direct control. The investment may be made either "inorganically" by buying a company in the target country or "organically" by expanding operations of an existing business in that country.