The Embassy of the United States of America in Dushanbe is now accepting applications for the 2017 Alumni Grants Program.

According to the U.S. Embassy, alumni of all U.S. Government-funded exchange and training programs are eligible.

The purpose of this program is to provide grants to organizations that have USG alumni as members or to individual alumni for activities that support democratic advancement and economic reform in Tajikistan.

The program aims to provide alumni with networking opportunities to further the professional development of alumni and their colleagues and to assist alumni in implementing and disseminating the concepts learned during exchange programs.

The amount of grants must not exceed $5,000 for organizations and $3,000 for individuals.

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe will accept proposals on the following themes: empowerment of people with disabilities; combatting violent extremism; civic participation; conflict resolution; access to education; global health awareness; empowering women and girls; entrepreneurship and youth employment; climate change and environmental protection; and social Inclusion of vulnerable populations.

Funds may not be used for the following: to support projects requested by non-USG alumni organizations and individuals; to support projects relating to political activity, charitable activity and/or humanitarian aid, fund-raising campaigns, commercial projects and those that duplicate existing projects; to pay for international travel outside of Tajikistan, including travel to/from the United States; to pay for speakers traveling from the United States; to pay salaries and honorariums for alumni involved in the project; to support organization’s expansion or acquisition of equipment; to support infrastructural projects; and projects with a computer based English translation.

Alumni whose projects were supported in 2015-2016, are not eligible to apply.

All project activities should start after April 30, 2017.

USG alumni must be registered on the Exchange Alumni website https://alumni.state.gov to participate in the 2017 Alumni Grants Program # 19.900. In order to be registered on Alumni website, please fill out the attached form and send it to: KobilovaS@state.gov.

Proposals must be received no later than February 11, 2017.