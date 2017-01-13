By president’s decree Nusratullo Salimzoda was relieved of his post of Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population.

He was appointed acting chairman of Dushanbe’s Sino district, replacing Saidnouriddin Alizoda.

Nasim Olimzoda, who had previously served as Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population, was appointed Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population.

Sami Sharif, formerly director of the Roghun Flood Zone Directorate, was appointed acting chairman of Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district, replacing Alamkhon Qurbonov.

Nizom Hakimzoda was appointed acting chairman of Dushanbe’s Shohmansour district, replacing Saydamir Siyomardzoda.

Mahmadsaid Zuvaydzoda, who had previously served as head of the Directorate for Construction of Government Facilities at President’s Executive Office, was appointed first deputy mayor of Dushanbe.

Rajabali Saidvalizoda was appointed to head the Directorate for Construction of Government Facilities at President’s Executive Office.

Bakhtiyor Nazirmadzoda, formerly aide to presidential adviser for economic issues, was appointed deputy mayor of Dushanbe.

Ms. Mavsuma Muini, formerly first deputy head of the Committee for Youth Sports and tourism Affairs, was appointed deputy mayor of Dushanbe, replacing Ms. Jamila Langari, who was appointed to head Tajikistan’s national archives.

Farrukh Jumazoda and Qurbon Saidzoda were also appointed deputy mayors of Dushanbe.