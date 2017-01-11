Power rationing expected to be lifted in twelve districts of Khatlon province on January 14, Rajabali Boyakov, engineer-in-chief, Southern Electric Grid, told reporters in Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province, on January 11.

According to him, it has become possible due to introducing the second line of the Dushanbe-2 combined heat and power (CHP) plant into operation. “This has allowed considerably saving water at the hydropower plants and today we have the resource to provide regular power supply for residential customers,” Boyakov noted.

Recall, electricity rationing was introduced in rural areas of Tajikistan on November 1.

Electricity rationing has not affected Dushanbe, regional administrative centers and large cities.

The power rationing has also not affected the majority of districts of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). In GBAO, Tajikistan’s only private power company, Pamir Energy Company (Pamir Energy), operates. This company is responsible for electricity deliveries in the region and the majority of districts in Gorno Badakhshan now have regular power supply.

Measures rationing electricity supplies are usually introduced in all regions except Dushanbe and seek to curb the country's rising electricity consumption. The rationing is introduced in October or November and lasts through March or April next year. The rationing results in the supply of daily electrical power being reduced to 10 or 8 hours. In addition to curbing rising consumption, the move also stems from a decline in the water level in the country's reservoirs powering the main hydroelectric power plants.